The Police Service Commission (PSC) has expressed deep condolences to Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Commissioner representing the Judiciary on the Commission, following the passing of his wife, Mrs Zeporah Galumje.

At a wake held on Thursday at the Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria in Jalingo, Taraba State, Justice Galumje, the chief mourner, shared heartfelt reflections on the loss of his life partner, who died on 4 June 2025.

Speaking emotionally, he recalled a solemn vow made at their wedding that only death would separate them. “She left me at the age and time I needed her most. At my age, I needed her, but she is no longer with me. I will remain alone until it is time for God to call me home,” he said. He described his wife as a peacemaker who brought calm and stability to his life and home.

Representing the PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), at the wake was Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations, who paid glowing tribute to the late Mrs Galumje. He described her as “a woman of dignity and compassion” who provided unwavering support to her husband throughout his distinguished judicial career.

“In her quiet way, she contributed immensely to the peace and harmony that enabled Justice Galumje to serve the nation with honour. Though her sacrifices were silent, they were deeply significant,” he said.

The PSC Chairman, in his message, reaffirmed the Commission’s solidarity with Justice Galumje during this time of sorrow. “We mourn with you in this moment of profound loss. We know that no words can fully express the pain of losing a life partner, a confidant, and a pillar of strength,” Argungu stated.

He prayed for comfort and strength for the bereaved family, including the children and grandchildren, and for the soul of the deceased to find eternal rest.

Mrs Zeporah Galumje will be laid to rest on Saturday, 21 June, in Didan, Taraba State.