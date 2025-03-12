The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, as the new Commissioner of Police for Kano State.

CP Bakori from Katsina State replaces former CP Salman Garba Dogo who has since been promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

CP Bakori was until his appointment, the Commissioner of Police Homicide, Force Investigation Department, Abuja.

He was a former Commander, Bayelsa State Joint Task Force, Operation Doo Akpo, Yenagoa, Assistant Commissioner SPU, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Assistant Commissioner CID, Bayelsa State; Assistant Commissioner, CID Rivers State; Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police and Commanding Officer 17PMF, Akure.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni, has charged the new CP to ensure that peace prevails in the State.

He said he should quickly settle down to the challenging task before him and also ensure that crime and criminality are brought to an end in the State while promoting freedom of movement and security of enterprise.

DIG Argungu said there was need for him to crime map the state so as to be focused in giving Kano a new lease of life.

He promised that the Commission will always monitor his progress and offer support for his success.

The Commission’s approval has been sent to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.