Protests over the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody continued ​ for an eighth consecutive night in the USA.

Demonstrators defied curfews in major cities, including in New York and Washington DC and at least 40 cities have imposed strict curfew measures. George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on the 25th of May sparked civil unrest that has since spread nationwide.

Although rallies on his behalf ​ and that of ​ other victims of police brutality across the United States have been largely peaceful during the day, after dark each night crowds have turned to rioting, vandalism, arson and looting.

Police shot tear gas at protesters near the White House in the early hours of Wednesday as demonstrations continued across the country.

Thousands of protesters in Portland, Oregon and a handful in Los Angeles, California, laid down on the ground with their hands behind their backs for nine minutes as many repeated the phrase “I can’t breathe”, a cry echoing the dying words of George Floyd.

In New York City, Manhattan Bridge was occupied by thousands of protesters who ignored an 8 PM curfew, halting traffic.

Videos showed protesters crowding on the iconic bridge, surrounding a police truck. Protesters later became “stuck” on the bridge, with blockades set up by police on both ends.

​ The state of Minnesota has filed a civil rights charge against their police department over George Floyd’s death. Governor Tim Walz says that the probe will be designed to root out “systemic racism that is generations deep”