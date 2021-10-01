Breaking News

Protesters storm Ojota in Lagos, complain about insecurity, Others

Latest Breaking News About Independence Anniversary: Protesters Storm Ojota, complain about insecurity, Others Protesters at Ojota

Protesters under the banner of #TakeItBack Movement and #RevolutionNow have stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos.

The protesters registered their displeasure against insecurity, poor economy, lawlessness, and other challenges in the country.

The protest coincides with the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

The police during the week said no official letter had been received to notify the command of any protest, adding that it ought to be notified so security could be provided to prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the protest.

Protesters at the scene chanted and displayed banners and placards that read, ‘Buhari Must Go’.

Security operatives including RRS officers, over 10 hilux vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force were sighted at the venue of the protest.

Security operatives were also stationed around Maryland axis to forestall any breakdown of order.

The Protesters were however later dispersed by Security Operatives and the situation around the area has now returned to normal with vehicular traffic and business activities now on.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

PDP NASS caucus hails Supreme Court

TVCN
Jul 13, 2017

The Senate caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the National Assembly has described the Supreme…

Bomb explosion at a church in DR Congo injures two persons

TVCN
Jun 27, 2021

A homemade bomb exploded inside a Catholic church in Beni, DR Congo's conflict-torn east, injuring two…

APC receives defector from Plateau PDP

TVCN
Dec 24, 2016

The National Chairman of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress is confident the current economic…

Gunmen kill 16, raze homes in three Kogi communities

TVCN
Apr 23, 2018

Sixteen persons have been killed in violent attacks on three communities in Kogi State, north central…

TVC News Special Reports

FG issues security alert ahead 61st Independence Anniversary

FG issues security alert ahead 61st Independence Anniversary

27 Sep 2021 12.16 pm

The Federal Government has issued a public…

Continue reading

BREAKING: Again, FG arraigns Sowore on 7-count charge

30 Sep 2019 9.59 am

The convener of the #RevolutionNow Protest,…

Continue reading

FG charges Sowore to Court for ”insulting” President Buhari

21 Sep 2019 9.21 pm

The federal government has charged Omoyele…

Continue reading