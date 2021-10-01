Protesters storm Ojota in Lagos, complain about insecurity, Others

Protesters under the banner of #TakeItBack Movement and #RevolutionNow have stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos.

The protesters registered their displeasure against insecurity, poor economy, lawlessness, and other challenges in the country.

The protest coincides with the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

The police during the week said no official letter had been received to notify the command of any protest, adding that it ought to be notified so security could be provided to prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the protest.

Protesters at the scene chanted and displayed banners and placards that read, ‘Buhari Must Go’.

Security operatives including RRS officers, over 10 hilux vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force were sighted at the venue of the protest.

Security operatives were also stationed around Maryland axis to forestall any breakdown of order.

The Protesters were however later dispersed by Security Operatives and the situation around the area has now returned to normal with vehicular traffic and business activities now on.