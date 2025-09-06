Some protesters on Saturday stormed the Assumpta Cathedral Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri venue of annual Odenigbo Lecture Series where the former governor of Kaduna State Nasir El-rufai is bid to deliver a lecture....

The protesters expressed their displeasure over the presence of the former Kaduna State governor at the Odenigbo lecture.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs the protesters accused El-Rufai of being an enemy of the Igbos.

They allege that his tenure as governor of Kaduna was marked by policies and actions that led to the deaths of innocent Christians, insisting that he had no moral right to be honoured with a platform in the South-East.

The protesters say they will ensure that Mr El-Rufai and his entourage will not gain access to the Assumpta Cathedral, venue of the lecture series.