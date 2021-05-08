Tipper drivers have blocked the popular High court road in Akure, protesting the burning of their trucks by commercial motorcycle operators popularly known as ‘Okada’ riders.

The tipper drivers have taken laws into their hands by attacking any motorcyclist they see plying the High court Road.

They were angered by the manner through which their truck was burnt beyond recognition on Friday.

It was gathered that the tipper broke down yesterday evening.

An Okada rider was said to have rammed into the stationary truck which led to the death of the rider and a passenger.