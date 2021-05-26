Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the proposed Constitutional amendments will lead to the highest good, for the greatest number of Nigerians .

The Deputy Senate President, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, disclosed this in Sokoto on Wednesday at the North West Zonal Public Hearing , Sokoto Centre, comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, holding simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones of Nigerian.

Represented by the Chairman of the Sokoto Centre, Senator Adamu Aliero, a former Governor of Kebbi State , Omo-Agege said that, a constitution review represents a critical phase in the nation’s development, as well as advancement as a country .

According to him, the ongoing exercise provides a platform for the good people of Nigeria to express their opinion on the fundamental laws that govern our lives.”

Declaring open the exercise, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Muhammadu Mannir Dan Iya, described the Constitution as the reference point of democracy.

He said the twenty two years of Nigeria’s experience in government by representation, our gains have more than justified our challenges .

According to him, all constitutions are therefore, work in progress, because they are subject to the changing needs and aspirations the people, at different times.

There were also goodwill messages from the Speakers of the Sokoto and Zamfara States Houses of Assemblies, Rt. Honourables Aminu Achida and Nasiru Magarya, respectively .

In a vote of thanks, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District and also a former Governor of Sokoto State, said that, the proposed review of the consitution is for the good of all Nigerians.