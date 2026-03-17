The United Nations (UN) has raised alarm over a looming surge in global hunger, warning that the ongoing United States-Israel war on Iran and the ripple effects of Tehran’s retaliation could push tens of millions more people into acute food insecurity if the conflict persists. The World Food Programme (WFP)…...

The United Nations (UN) has raised alarm over a looming surge in global hunger, warning that the ongoing United States-Israel war on Iran and the ripple effects of Tehran’s retaliation could push tens of millions more people into acute food insecurity if the conflict persists.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said the crisis is being driven less by direct violence and more by the economic shockwaves disrupting global supply chains, humanitarian access, and food distribution systems.

“If the Middle East conflict continues through June, an additional 45 million people could be pushed into acute hunger by price rises,” said Carl Skau, the WFP Deputy Executive Director, on Tuesday.

“This would take global hunger levels to an all-time record, and it’s a terrible, terrible prospect,” he added, noting that 319 million people are already facing acute food insecurity, the highest figure on record.

The conflict, which began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has significantly disrupted key aid corridors, delaying the delivery of critical supplies to some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.

According to the WFP, shipping costs have surged by 18 percent since the outbreak of hostilities, with several routes forced to change, further complicating logistics and inflating humanitarian expenses. The situation is compounded by funding shortfalls, as donor nations increasingly divert resources toward defence spending.

In Gaza, the impact has been immediate and severe. Residents are scrambling to stockpile basic necessities amid tightening shortages caused by border closures and ongoing military operations.

Although Israel is expected to partially reopen the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Wednesday after a two-week shutdown, aid inflows remain far below required levels.

The World Health Organization’s regional office recently indicated that only about 200 aid trucks are entering Gaza daily, compared to the estimated 600 needed to meet basic demands.

Beyond the Middle East, the hunger crisis is deepening in Sudan, where more than 21 million people, nearly half the population, are facing acute food shortages. Famine conditions have already been confirmed in some المناطق, with continued fighting restricting access for humanitarian workers.

The UN has previously warned that aid operations in Sudan risk collapse without urgent financial support, as a prolonged conflict between the military government and the Rapid Support Forces continues to displace millions and devastate livelihoods.