Progressive Gov’s. Forum Visits Gov. Matawalle Over Attack in Two LGAS

Progressive Governor’s Forum has visited Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle over the recent attack on seven Communities that claimed many lives and properties

The APC Governor’s forum described the attack as Callous and barbaric

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says the forum sympathize with family and relations of the affected Persons

He also commend the tireless efforts of Governor Bello Matawalle in ensuring troubled Communities regain lasting peace

On his part, Governor Bello Matawalle thanked the APC Governor’s forum for the show of love

He vow not to relent in his quest to liberate Communities facing Security Challenges

Those in the entourage includes Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state among others.