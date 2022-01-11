Progressive Gov’s. Forum Visits Gov. Matawalle Over Attack in Two LGAS

Progressive Governor’s Forum has visited Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle over the recent attack on seven Communities that claimed many lives and properties
The APC Governor’s forum described the attack as Callous and barbaric
The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says the forum sympathize with family and relations of the affected Persons
He also commend the tireless efforts of Governor Bello Matawalle in ensuring troubled Communities regain lasting peace
On his part, Governor Bello Matawalle thanked the APC Governor’s forum for the show of love
He vow not to relent in his quest to liberate Communities facing Security Challenges
Those in the entourage includes Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state among others.