Professors, others abducted as gunmen attack UNIABUJA Staff quarters

Gunmen have attacked the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

TVC News reliably gathered the assailants abducted seven persons, comprising some staff of the institution and their family members.

Confirming the development, Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNIABUJA Chapter, Dr Kassim Umaru, said those abducted were identified as Professor Obansa and his son and daughters, as well as Sambo Mohammed and Dr Tobins.

He however urged Nigerians to pray for the safe return of those abducted the university community at large. “Please, we need your prayers for their safe return,” the ASUU chairman said in a message.