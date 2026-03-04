Fresh findings have indicated that the former Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Engr. Ahmad Salihijo, and a former Executive Director, Technical Services, Engr. Barka Sajou, have not been indicted in connection with the financial misconduct that rocked the agency in 2023. ...

The REA, a federal agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Power, is responsible for expanding electricity access to unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria. The agency came under intense scrutiny in 2023 following internal and external probes into alleged irregular payment practices, misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

In March 2024, the developments culminated in the indefinite suspension of the Managing Director and members of the executive management over concerns about weaknesses in certain government systems and financial control processes.

However, nearly two years after investigations commenced, there has been no criminal charge filed against Salihijo or Sajou. Instead, court records and prosecution documents show that other senior officials within the agency have been arraigned and are currently facing trial.

Investigations by law enforcement agencies reportedly focused on procurement and payment procedures within the agency, particularly how funds were processed and released through the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

Sources familiar with the probe disclosed that months before his suspension, Salihijo had raised concerns about unusual disbursement patterns and escalated the matter to relevant authorities. The Executive Management was said to have initiated internal accountability measures, querying and suspending officials within the finance and accounts departments linked to the suspicious transactions.

According to public service procedures, the agency’s Senior Staff Committee had reportedly recommended the dismissal of some affected officials, with the recommendation forwarded to the supervisory ministry for ratification before the suspension of the executive management was announced.

Between August and September 2023, several REA officials were invited for questioning as investigators examined payment records, procurement documentation and internal control processes related to rural electrification projects nationwide.

Findings from the probe identified the former Director of Finance, the former Director of Human Resources and certain senior accounts officers as key actors in the alleged unauthorised withdrawals. Investigators said the payments were processed without the approval of the Managing Director and without mandatory internal audit clearance, in breach of established financial regulations.

Subsequent prosecutions were filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja under multiple charge numbers. The court proceedings have included arraignments, remand orders and interim asset forfeiture applications against indicted officials.

This year, law enforcement agencies secured interim forfeiture orders over properties allegedly linked to proceeds of the disputed payments. Investigators stated that the assets were traced to funds diverted through compromised payment channels and routed via personal and proxy accounts associated with the accused officials.

Notably, throughout the court proceedings and forfeiture actions, neither Salihijo nor Sajou has been listed as a defendant or named in any charge sheet filed before the court.

Observers say the case underscores systemic weaknesses in internal financial control frameworks within public institutions, where loopholes can be exploited without the knowledge or direct approval of agency leadership.