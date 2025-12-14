Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Kano Airport

A private jet operated by Flybird has had a faulty landing after its nose wheel collapsed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA). Sources at the airport, who confirmed the incident to TVC News, say all 11 occupants on board, including three crew members, were safely evacuated without ...

A private jet operated by Flybird has had a faulty landing after its nose wheel collapsed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Sources at the airport, who confirmed the incident to TVC News, say all 11 occupants on board, including three crew members, were safely evacuated without injuries.

The private jet has since been cleared from the runway and moved for repairs.

TVC News previously reported that Air Peace has confirmed that its Flight P47190, which operated from Lagos to Port Harcourt this morning, experienced a minor runway excursion after landing safely at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, the aircraft veered slightly off the runway without sustaining any damage. All passengers disembarked calmly and safely, with no injuries reported.

Air Peace reassures the flying public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across all its operations.