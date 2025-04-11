The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, visiting the Superhumans Center in Lviv — a clinic that provides free prosthetics, surgeries, and psychological care to wounded soldiers and civilians.

Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan and champions veterans through the Invictus Games, was joined by four recovering veterans.

He said this was his first visit to Ukraine and certainly won’t be the last.

While in Lviv, which is in the country’s western region, the Duke of Sussex met with Ukrainian military personnel – including some who participated in the Invictus Games – and watched surgeons perform an operation, according to an official statement from his office.

Prince Harry travelled to Ukraine after appearing in a London court to challenge the UK government’s decision to remove his security detail.

The trip remained unannounced for security reasons until he left the country.

He is the second British royal to visit Ukraine since Russia’s 2022 invasion, following his aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Superhumans Centre opened in 2023 to help them and other wounded Ukrainians transition to life after the war.