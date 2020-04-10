The Presidential task force on Control of Coronavirus met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

The President confirmed this in a tweet today but he did not say if the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory will be extended.

President Buhari expressed optimism that Nigeria will triumph over the coronavirus pandemic due to the hard work being put in by the PTF Covid-19 team.

Those at the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu; and the National Coordinator in the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu.