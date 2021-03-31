The Zamfara state Ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management has distributed relief items to victims of last year’s flood in Gumi local government area of the state

The Commissioner In charge of the Ministry Fa’ika Ahmad said the items is to cushion the hardship caused by flood and other natural disaster in the year 2020

She said the items were donated by the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA and the presidential Committee on Flood

She appeal to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and warn against selling it.

The Zamfara State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management also called on all residents of the state to keep their environment clean, desist from dumping refuse along drainage and building along water ways.

Some of the items distributed includes Building Materials, Kitchen Utensils , Adults and children clothens and food items among others.