President Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday.

He was accompanied by military leaders, and followed by staff –all wearing masks–inside Walter Reed.

Wearing masks is required inside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center when a safe social distance cannot be established.

This marks the first time Trump has been seen in public in front of the press wearing a mask.

While at Walter Reed, Trump is set to visit combat wounded service members and their families, as well as healthcare staff who have been caring for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.