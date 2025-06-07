President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to postpone the June 19, 2025, deadline for ByteDance, the Chinese parent firm of TikTok, to sell off its U.S. operations or risk a statewide ban.

In a long-running dispute over national security issues and the app’s enormous cultural and economic sway, this represents the third possible delay.

The administration’s most recent action, which coincides with ongoing trade discussions and negotiations with China, is a delicate balancing act between enforcing strict policies and preventing a disruptive fallout for the millions of American users and businesses that depend on the platform, according to latest reorts.

An executive order is anticipated to formalise the decision, giving ByteDance more time to complete a sale to a U.S.-based company.

This isn’t the first time the Trump administration has deferred action on TikTok.

While ByteDance has resisted selling, the specter of a ban continues to loom, creating uncertainty for TikTok’s 170 million U.S. users and the advertisers who have invested heavily in the platform.

As the June 19 deadline approaches, the Trump administration faces mounting pressure to resolve TikTok’s fate.

National security hawks within the government continue to push for a hardline stance, citing risks of data being shared with the Chinese government, a concern ByteDance has repeatedly denied

Meanwhile, TikTok’s leadership remains vocal about its commitment to staying in the U.S. market, reassuring stakeholders of its operational stability.