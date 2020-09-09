U.S President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize .

President Trump was nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who praised him for his merit

The American president had often touted his peace and deal making credentials calling for a nobel peace prize for his alleged tireless efforts to promote world peace especially his summit meetings with North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

The nomination will be a major boost for his flaoundering re-election bid amid a strong challenge from Democrat and former vice president, Joe Biden, mainly due to his alleged poor handling of the response to the covid19 pandemic which has claimed almost 190000 American lives and other missteps in office.