President Donald Trump is addressing a packed crowd of U.S. military personnel at Al Udeid Air Base outside Doha, Qatar, which is home to the headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command.

The U. President began his day in Qatar at a breakfast with business leaders from American aerospace and defense companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics.

Among others in attendance were Abdulaziz Al-Rabban, the chairman of Al Rabban Capital, and former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott.

Qatar’s delegation included the chair of the Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, a partner of the president’s family real estate business helping to build Qatar’s first Trump-branded project.

Trump is on the second leg of his three-country tour of the Middle East, where he is meeting with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

