President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and religious tolerance as Christians across the country and around the world celebrate Christmas.

In his 2025 Christmas goodwill message, the President congratulated Christians and prayed that the season would renew hope, love and goodwill among Nigerians.

He described Christmas as a time for reflection on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ and the message of salvation he preached as “Prince of Peace”.

Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding religious freedom and ensuring that Nigerians of all faiths are protected from violence and discrimination.

He said all citizens, regardless of belief or ethnicity, must be able to live and worship in safety and dignity, stressing that love for God and humanity is a shared value across major religions.

The President praised the contributions of Christians to national development, especially through charitable and humanitarian work that supports the poor, vulnerable and less-privileged.

Tinubu said his administration remained committed to strengthening national security, unity and stability, adding that dialogue with religious leaders would continue to promote peaceful coexistence and prevent conflict.

He also urged Nigerians travelling for the festive season to exercise patience and discipline on the roads and wished citizens a safe and joyful celebration.

Expressing optimism about the country’s future, the President said Nigeria would continue moving towards a greater and more united nation that future generations would be proud of.

He concluded by wishing Nigerians a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year in advance.