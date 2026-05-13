The Social Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 Kogi State election, Murtala Ajaka, has visited governor Usman Ododo following his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress. TVC News earlier reported that Ajaka formally joined the APC and declared his intention to contest the Kogi East Senatorial seat ahead…...

The Social Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in the 2023 Kogi State election, Murtala Ajaka, has visited governor Usman Ododo following his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress.

TVC News earlier reported that Ajaka formally joined the APC and declared his intention to contest the Kogi East Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing journalists after a private meeting with Governor Ododo, Ajaka said the visit was aimed at promoting reconciliation, unity, and the continued progress of Kogi State.

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The former SDP flag bearer finished as runner-up in the November 11, 2023 election, behind incumbent Governor Ododo of the APC, after months of intense political rivalry involving former governor Yahaya Bello.