President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, conferred national honours on a distinguished list of Nigerians, both living and late, in recognition of their immense contributions to the advancement and preservation of democracy in Nigeria.

In a landmark ceremony, President Tinubu announced a series of honours, including posthumous awards and presidential pardons, stressing the importance of acknowledging those who sacrificed for democratic ideals.

“In this light, I announce the conferment of the posthumous national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Kudirat Abiola, the heroine of the June 12 struggle,” Tinubu declared during his address.

Other posthumous recipients include:

Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR)

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON)

Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON)

Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR)

Pa Alfred Rewani (CFR)

Bagauda Kaltho (OON)

Chima Ubani (OON)

Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON)

Alao Aka Bashorun (CON)

Chief Frank Kokori (CON)

Emma Ezeazu (OON)

Bamidele Aturu (OON)

Dr. Fredrick Fasehun (CON)

Prof. Festus Iyayi (CON)

Dr. John Yima Sen (OON)

Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON)

Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON)

Dr. Alex Ibru (CON)

Chief Bola Ige (CFR)

Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON)

Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON)

Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON)

In addition, the president honoured several living democracy advocates, including:

Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON)

Pa Reuben Fasoranti (CFR)

Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON)

Kunle Ajibade (OON)

Nosa Igiebor (OON)

Dapo Olorunyomi (OON)

Bayo Onanuga (CON)

Ayo Obe (OON)

Dare Babarinsa (CON)

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON)

Senator Shehu Sani (CON)

Governor Uba Sani (CON)

Barrister Femi Falana, SAN (CON)

Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON)

Barrister Luke Aghanenu (OON)

Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON)

Hon. Labaran Maku (OON)

Dr. Tunji Alausa (CON)

Mr. Nick Dazang (OON)

Hon. Abdul Oroh (OON)

Odia Ofeimun (CON)

Seye Kehinde (OON)

Barrister Felix Morka (CON)

Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON)

Hon. Olawale Osun (CON)

Dr. Amos Akingba (CON)

Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON)

Prof. Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR)

Dr. Kayode Shonoiki (CON)

Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON)

Prof. Bayo Williams (CON)

Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR)

Sen. Ameh Ebute (CFR)

Notably, veteran journalist and publisher Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu was conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in recognition of his legendary contributions to media, on the eve of his 90th birthday.

In a historic move, Tinubu also posthumously honoured members of the Ogoni Nine — environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa and his comrades Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuine — all of whom were executed in 1995 during the military regime. The President granted them full presidential pardons, a move he said would be extended to others in consultation with the National Council of State.

President Tinubu concluded the ceremony by formally decorating presiding officers of the National Assembly with the national honours conferred on them in 2023:

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio , Senate President (GCON)

Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD , Speaker of the House of Representatives (GCON)

Senator Jibrin Ibrahim Barau , Deputy Senate President (CFR)

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker (CFR)

The honours, described by many as long overdue, are seen as a symbolic gesture aimed at healing historical wounds and reinforcing Nigeria’s democratic legacy.