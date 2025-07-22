President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt felicitations to Senator Gbenga Ashafa, former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), on his 70th birthday, July 22....

President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt felicitations to Senator Gbenga Ashafa, former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), on his 70th birthday, July 22.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ashafa represented the Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2011 to 2019.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Ashafa made significant contributions to advancing legislative frameworks that facilitated the revitalisation of Nigeria’s railway sector.

President Tinubu acknowledges Senator Ashafa’s dedication and contributions to the progress of the APC, a party that prioritises the welfare and advancement of all Nigerians.

The President also notes the senator’s commitment to community development and humanitarian initiatives that have positively impacted many lives.

Recalling his working relationship with Senator Ashafa, President Tinubu states:

“As Governor of Lagos State, I appointed Ashafa as Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee in 2001, entrusting him with the critical responsibility of land allocation and management in the state. I found him worthy again and appointed him Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Lands Bureau in February 2005.

“His wealth of experience, exemplary public service, and leadership qualities—demonstrated over the years as a seasoned civil servant, politician, and public officer—make him an invaluable asset to our country.”

“I pray that Almighty God will grant him a long life filled with good health, peace, and continued service to humanity,” President Tinubu adds.