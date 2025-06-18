In a statement released by the State House and signed by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Mr. Oyedele as an accomplished tax expert, economist, and accountant whose life story reflects resilience, integrity, and a deep commitment to national development.

The President applauded Oyedele’s journey from humble beginnings in Ikaram Akoko, Ondo State, to becoming a global authority in fiscal policy and taxation, with academic credentials from prestigious institutions such as the London School of Economics, Yale University, and Harvard Kennedy School. He also noted Oyedele’s long-standing leadership at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he served as Africa Tax Leader.

“When I inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms on August 8, 2023, I tasked the committee under his chairmanship with a bold mission to reform Nigeria’s tax and fiscal landscape, raise our Tax-to-GDP ratio to 18% within three years, and make the business environment more attractive,” the President said.

President Tinubu highlighted that under Oyedele’s stewardship, the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio has already grown from 10% to over 13.5%, expressing optimism that once the harmonised four tax bills are signed into law, Nigeria is poised to meet its 18% target.

He commended Oyedele for his efforts in driving tax reforms that are fair, growth-oriented, and beneficial to low-income households. He emphasized Oyedele’s commitment to simplifying Nigeria’s tax system and promoting inclusive economic growth through strategic fiscal policies.

As Oyedele marks his golden jubilee, President Tinubu also lauded his passion for youth development and academia, citing initiatives like the Impact Africa Foundation as a beacon for future generations.

The President offered prayers for Oyedele’s continued wisdom, strength, and success in his service to the nation and humanity.