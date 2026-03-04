President Bola Tinubu felicitates former president and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 89th birthday on March 5....

The President rejoices with Chief Obasanjo, whose towering influence in the country, Africa, and beyond is significant.

President Tinubu notes the courage and sacrifices of the elder statesman, who previously served the nation as military Head of State from 1976 to 1979, handing over power to a civilian president in

1979, and later as the first civilian president in the fourth republic, 1999-2007.

President Tinubu affirms the historic experiences of the former leader, including leading troops to preserve Nigeria’s unity at the warfront, serving time in prison for speaking out against tyranny, and consistently pursuing Africa’s political and economic interests.

As Chief Obasanjo turns 89, the President acknowledges the zeal and wisdom he has brought into Nigeria’s development process through his books and regular interventions, revealing a depth of patriotism to nation-building.

President Tinubu prays for more years of good health, strength, and wisdom for the former president as he continues to serve the nation and humanity.