President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oba Akinloye Olakulehin, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, on his 90th birthday.

He praised the monarch’s long heritage, wisdom, and dedication to national unity and cultural preservation.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the nonagenarian monarch as “a custodian of Yoruba tradition and a revered elder statesman whose life exemplifies service, sacrifice, and stewardship” in a statement released on Friday.

He said: “As you mark nine decades of a life well lived in service, sacrifice, and stewardship, and on your first anniversary on the throne of your forefathers, we honour not only your longevity but also your immense contributions to community development and national unity.”

The President noted that Oba Olakulehin, who turns 90 today marks one year on the throne on July 12, “embodies the rare blend of age-old wisdom, service, and enduring leadership through decades of selfless dedication to nation-building.”

He commended the monarch’s reign for promoting peace and progress across Ibadanland and described him as a foremost traditional ruler who has devoted his life to preserving Yoruba culture and identity.

President Tinubu joined the people of Ibadan, the traditional institution, and well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond in celebrating the monarch’s life and achievements.

“President Tinubu prayed for strength, grace, sound health, and a longer life for Kabiyesi, while his throne continues to symbolise peace, prosperity, and pride for generations to come,” Onanuga said.