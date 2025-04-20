President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly felicitates HRM, Eze Justin U. Ezeala, former Managing Director of NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML), on his 60th birthday.



President Tinubu acknowledges HRM Ezeala’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, particularly his pivotal role in driving critical gas infrastructure projects, including significant supply agreements and strategic partnerships, that continue to enhance the nation’s economic growth.

The President commends HRM Ezeala’s commitment to excellence, integrity, and impactful leadership, qualities that have defined his career and earned him widespread respect within the industry and beyond.

As HRM Ezeala marks this special day, President Tinubu wishes him good health, happiness, and success in all his future endeavours.