President Bola Tinubu congratulates music icon, Mr Innocent Ujah Idibia, fondly called 2Face or 2Baba, on his 50th birthday....

President Bola Tinubu congratulates music icon, Mr Innocent Ujah Idibia, fondly called 2Face or 2Baba, on his 50th birthday.

The President acknowledges the contributions of the music star to Nigeria’s entertainment industry and commends his resilience, creativity, and indomitable Nigerian spirit.

“For more than 20 years, 2Baba serenaded us with soulful melodies, inspired generations, and carried the Nigerian flag with pride worldwide. His legendary song, ‘African Queen’, remains an evergreen classic that introduced the beauty of African music to the world, placing Nigeria at the heart of the global entertainment map,” President Tinubu states.

The President also notes 2Baba’s patriotism and deployment of his platform to the promotion of peace, unity, and good governance in Nigeria.

President Tinubu prays that the years ahead will bring the music virtuoso greater joy, fulfilment, and good health.