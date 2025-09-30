President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new heads of federal agencies in a bid to strengthen key institutions and improve service delivery across vital sectors.

According to a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, the appointments take effect from September 2025.

Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan of TVC News has been named Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, with his four-year tenure commencing on September 2, 2025.

Bello Bawa Bwari from Niger State was appointed as Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency for an initial four-year term beginning September 18, 2025, in line with Section 5 of the National Biosafety Management Agency Act, 2015.

Hon. Barr. Aminu Junaidu of Zamfara State was also appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Investment and Security Tribunal for a five-year term, effective September 18, 2025.

President Tinubu urged the appointees to bring their expertise to bear in driving the mandates of their respective agencies, emphasizing that their leadership is crucial to national growth and development.