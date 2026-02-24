President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector General Of Police, Olatunji Disu, as the Acting Inspector General Of Police....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector General Of Police, Olatunji Disu, as the Acting Inspector General Of Police.

Mr Olatunji Disu who is currently the head of the FCID Force Annex Ikoyi in Lagos succeeds Mr Kayode Egbetokun as the Inspector General Of Police.

Mr Disu has extensive operational and intelligence experience as a police Officer serving in several parts of the Country.

He was also a former Head of the Lagos State Government Internal Security arm known as Rapid Response Squad or RRS for short.

The RRS under his command was highly successful and he was credited with having implemented a lot of people centred policing reforms placing the unit at the heart of the people.

He was also a former head of the Nigerian Police Force’s Intelligence Response Team under the office of the Inspector General of Police.

He was placed in charge of the team following the removal of its former head, DCP Abba Kyari, after accusations of involvement in illicit activities emerged.

Mr Disu was also a former Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory.

He was born in April 1966 in Lagos Island.