President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled the “Nigeria at 60” logo in Abuja.

The logo will be used in the celebration of the country’s 60th anniversary.

The unveiling took place during the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

Some ministers at the meeting include the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The president described the logo as a product of choice from Nigerians who participated in the selection process adding that the Diamond Anniversary would be low key in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary Celebration, said the unveiling of the logo marks the official take-off of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

Mustapha narrated how the committee arrived at the selection of the ‘Diamond Logo’ from 15 different possibilities designed by patriotic Nigerian firms.

He thanked the president for engaging members of the committee in the national assignment.