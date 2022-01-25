President Buhari To Visit Zamfara, to meet With Victims of Banditry, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to visit Zamfara State on a one day working visit this Thursday

Governor Bello Matawalle at a function in preparation for the visit says the president is expected in the state to Commiserate With the government, people and Victims of Banditry and Kidnapping

He adds that President Muhammadu Buhari’s love for Zamfara State is immeasurable

Mr. Matawalle commend the president for having the people at heart which according to him motivated the visit

According to him, preparation is on top gear to receive the president

He enjoin the people to come out en-masse to receive the president of the people.

Security according to authorities in the will be adequate in all areas.