President Buhari swears in 3 INEC National Commissioners at FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in three new National Commissioners into the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The new National Commissioners were sworn in by the President shortly before the commencement of the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those sworn-in include Dr Baba Bila representing the North-East zone, Professor Sani Adam, North-Central and Professor Abdullahi Abdu, representing North-West.

President Buhari is currently presiding over the week’s virtual FEC meeting in the conference room of the First Lady’s office at the Presidential Villa.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, are among those physically attending the meeting.

Also present are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

Others include Ministers of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babtunde Fashola (SAN) and Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbeshola.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

