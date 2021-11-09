Breaking News

President Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Omotayo as NIPSS DG

Latest Breaking News About Muhammadu Buhari: President Buhari writes Senate, seeks Omotayo's confirmation as DG NIPSS President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Ayo Omotayo

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to confirm the nomination of Professor Ayo Omotayo for appointment as the Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPISS) in Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

President Buhari’s letter of request was read at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on resumption of Senators’ 18- day working recess to enable Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) defend their 2022 budget proposals.

The President, in the letter, said the nomination of Professor Omotayo for the NIPISS top job was in accordance with Section 5(2) of the NIPSS Act 2004.

The letter titled: “Request for confirmation of appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo PhD as Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS),” reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 5 subsection 2 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Act 2004, I write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Prof. Ayo C. Omotayo as Director-General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

“The nominee’s CV is attached herewith. It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

