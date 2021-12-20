President Buhari refuses assent to Amended Electoral Act 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has declined assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill, stating that signing it into law would cause trouble among the political parties in the country.

The letter of rejection of the bill, which is before the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, will reportedly be read on Tuesday at plenary.

The letter from Mr. President indicates that President Buhari refused to sign the bill, citing the direct primaries as approved by the National Assembly for picking candidates by political parties in the amended Electoral Act as dangerous to the polity.

According to the President until such provisions are amended, asking parties to do that through direct means would mean forcing the parties to conduct primaries through direct means which, amounts to abuse of the constitution of the party.

There are strong indications that the Senate may have a rowdy session as the Senators will take a decision on the growing uncertainty in the political atmosphere as the 30 days’ deadline for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Bill elapsed on Sunday.