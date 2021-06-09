President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday took delivery of the first ever Nigerian-made cell phone named ITF Mobile.

The product was presented to him by Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, just before the start of the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Adebayo, who presented the product to the President, stated that it was created by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre using locally sourced components.

Also before the start of the FEC meeting, Buhari also presided over swearing-in ceremony of a Commissioner each for the National Population Commission (NPC) and the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Those sworn-in were Wakil Bukar as Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC) and Mohammed Dattijo Usman as Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Bukar is to replace the FCC Commissioner from Bauchi State while Usman replaces the NPC Commissioner from Niger State.