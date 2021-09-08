President Buhari presides over FEC meeting in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the conference room of the First Lady’s office, State House Abuja.

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari are among those physically attending the meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not physically present but has joined the meeting virtually

Also present are Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; and Labour, Dr Chris Ngige.

Others present are the Ministers of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu and that od State, Budget and National Planning Clement Agba.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are attending virtually from their various offices in Abuja.