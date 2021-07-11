President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned a former governor of Kaduna State, Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), who served during the first tenure of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Sunday reads, President Muhammadu Buhari joins the government and people of Kaduna State to mourn the passing of Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), a former Deputy Governor of the State during the first tenure of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai.

“President Buhari believes that Architect Bantex, a true gentleman and consummate professional, will be fondly remembered for his many years of distinguished service in his home State, his patriotism to the nation as well as forthrightness in politics.

“The President also affirms that the former Deputy Governor, who served as chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member representing Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was a potent voice on peace, stability and progress at the State and National level.

“The President extends his deepest condolences to the family of Bala, his friends, associates and many followers, who benefited immensely from his responsible stewardship as a public servant and political office holder.

“President Buhari prays God almighty to grant the departed eternal rest and comfort those who mourn the irreparable loss”.