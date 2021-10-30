President Buhari mourns Elder Statesman, ally, Captain Din

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the passing away of a friend and political ally, Captain Joseph Din (Rtd) at 84.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said “the late Captain Din was a trusted and very reliable friend. He was a broad-minded patriot whose approach to national issues was most practical and worthy of emulation. He was equally a peace-loving man.”

President Buhari commiserates with the Plateau State Government and the All Progressives Congress family in the State on the demise of the Chairman of the party’s Elders Advisory Council, believing that his wise counsel would be sorely missed, especially at this time.

“Since his retirement, he has conducted himself very well in business and politics as a man of peace, contributing tremendously to the relative tranquility enjoyed in the Plateau,” he adds.

As the President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed, he especially condoles with the widow, Mrs Christiana Din, and members of the family urging them to take solace in the good works that the late Captain left behind and remain strong even as they mourn.