Breaking News

President Buhari mourns Elder Statesman, ally, Captain Din

President Buhari mourns Elder Statesman, ally, Captain Din President Buhari mourns Elder Statesman, ally, Captain Din

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness at the passing away of a friend and political ally, Captain Joseph Din (Rtd) at 84.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said “the late Captain Din was a trusted and very reliable friend. He was a broad-minded patriot whose approach to national issues was most practical and worthy of emulation. He was equally a peace-loving man.”

President Buhari commiserates with the Plateau State Government and the All Progressives Congress family in the State on the demise of the Chairman of the party’s Elders Advisory Council, believing that his wise counsel would be sorely missed, especially at this time.

“Since his retirement, he has conducted himself very well in business and politics as a man of peace, contributing tremendously to the relative tranquility enjoyed in the Plateau,” he adds.

As the President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed, he especially condoles with the widow, Mrs Christiana Din, and members of the family urging them to take solace in the good works that the late Captain left behind and remain strong even as they mourn.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP)-What you need to know

TVCN
Jun 25, 2020

The Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), approved by the (more…)

Adamawa imposes 24-hour curfew on ten communities

TVCN
Jun 12, 2020

The Adamawa state Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has imposed a 24 hour curfew on ten communities in lamurde…

Mexican Interior minister Osorio Chong steps down

TVCN
Jan 11, 2018

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has announced Interior Minister Miguel Chong is stepping down as…

Experts commence work into cause of building collapse

TVCN
Apr 3, 2019

The recent spate of collapsed buildings in Lagos state has become a source for concern amongst residents…

TVC News Special Reports

#Dapchi/Chibok: I’ll punish security chiefs if another abduction happens, says Buhari

24 Mar 2018 9.44 am

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned Security…

Continue reading
Breaking Latest News : No Conflict between Federal, States

No conflict between FG, States – APC Legacy and Awareness Campaign

06 Jul 2021 5.33 pm

The All Progressives Congress APC Legacy…

Continue reading

Buhari seeks speedy passage of Special Crimes Court bill

19 Nov 2019 7.28 pm

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for…

Continue reading