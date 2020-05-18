The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and state governors have met today.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, led his colleagues in the meeting.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele; and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, are seen attending the meeting with Buhari

The agenda is not clear, but it may not be unrelated to finances, the impact of COVID-19, and security challenges.

Earlier, special adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina stated that there will be no presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today.

“None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps”he tweeted.

Details later…