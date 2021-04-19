Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari has not failed in delivering on its electoral promises to Nigerians.

Masari, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed this while featuring on TVC’s Politics on Sunday anchored by Femi Akande.

He added that president Buhari has tolerated Nigerians despite ‘rubbish’ actions displayed by some Nigerians.

Speaking on the popularity of the governing party, overnor Masari said the APC is still the most popular and biggest political party in Nigeria.

“I think APC is still the strongest, most reliable and dependable party in Nigeria today. (And) I don’t think Buhari has failed us. I think he has tolerated us,” he said.

“And you know we had a president, even though a civilian president, who couldn’t take all this rubbish that some people are doing. But he (Buhari) is taking everything.”

“Anybody saying the rating of a particular political party has gone down… it can only be tested during elections. And from what we have seen in the (APC) revalidation of new members, I think you are getting it wrong,” the governor said.