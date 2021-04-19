Governor of Katsina state, Aminu Bello Masari, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari has not failed in delivering on its electoral promises to Nigerians.
Masari, a former speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed this while featuring on TVC’s Politics on Sunday anchored by Femi Akande.
He added that president Buhari has tolerated Nigerians despite ‘rubbish’ actions displayed by some Nigerians.
Speaking on the popularity of the governing party, overnor Masari said the APC is still the most popular and biggest political party in Nigeria.
“I think APC is still the strongest, most reliable and dependable party in Nigeria today. (And) I don’t think Buhari has failed us. I think he has tolerated us,” he said.
“And you know we had a president, even though a civilian president, who couldn’t take all this rubbish that some people are doing. But he (Buhari) is taking everything.”