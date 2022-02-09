President Buhari confers NNOM award on three scholars in Medicine & Science

President Buhari on Tuesday conferred the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award for 2020 & 2021 on 3 distinguished Nigerians in Medicine & Science:

-Dr Oluyinka Olutoye, Medicine (2020)

– The late Prof Charles Chidume, Science (2020)

-Prof Godwin Ekhaguere, Science (2021)

Olutoye received his medical degree at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) in 1988 with distinctions in anatomy and pathology, interned at the Lagos State University, before proceeding to the United States for specialised training in surgery.

He is currently the Surgeon-in-Chief at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Prof Chidume, recipient of the 2020 NNOM posthumous Award for science, was the Acting President of the African University of Science and Technology, Abuja before his demise on October 7, 2021.

He bagged his bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1973, MSc in Mathematics in 1977 from the Queen’s University Kingston, Ontario, Canada and Ph.D in Mathematics from the Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, United States.

Prof Ekhaguere, recipient of the 2021 NNOM Award for science, is a professor of Mathematical Physics.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics from the University of Ibadan, 1971, DIC in Mathematics Physics from Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, UK in 1974 and Ph.D. in Mathematics Physics from University of London (Bedford College), London, UK in 1976.

In 2016, in a feat that has been hailed as the first by an African, Dr. Olutoye performed a surgical procedure on a foetus with sacrococcygeal teratoma, a tumour that develops before birth and grows from a baby’s tailbone.

The late Prof Chidume was a globally renowned Professor of Mathematics, whose work encompasses several fields including Nonlinear Functional Analysis, Nonlinear Optimisation, Nonlinear Operator Theory and Differential Equations.

Prof Chidume died after he was selected for the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) Award and recommended for approval to Mr. President, and he was given the award posthumously.

Prof Ekhaguere created and pioneered the theory of Quantum Stochastic Differential Inclusion (QSDIs), which has greatly improved the entire science community’s understanding of pathological quantum systems whose governing equation involves discontinuous coefficient.