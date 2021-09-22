Breaking News

President Buhari condoles King Sunny Ade over death of Wife, Risikat

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday commiserated with renowned musician, King Sunny Ade over the death of his wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye

Risikat until the time of her death was a member of the 6th Lagos State House of Assembly.

The President also condoled with the Lagos State Government, House of Assembly members, her friends and political associates, urging them to trust in God at this very difficult time.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will comfort her husband, family and loved ones, while granting her soul eternal rest.

