President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence to the Nigerian Airforce and families of victims who died in the crash.

The President’s message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The President said he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel who died in the line of duty and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

He added that while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.