Few minutes after a video showing the execution of five aid workers by suspected Boko Haram fighters, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the act.

President Buhari has sympathized with the families of the five aid workers, praying that God will comfort them for their irreplaceable loss. He also assured that the perpetrators of the atrocity will be made to face the law

He assured Nigerians that his government will continue to do all it can to ensure that every remaining vestige of Boko Haram is wiped out completely from Northeastern Nigeria

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists killed five aid workers held in their custody.

The workers were abducted by the terrorists from different locations within the northeast while on official duties.

The abducted workers had spent a month with their abductors before their execution on Wednesday