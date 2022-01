President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Zamfara state has been cancelled.

Authorities in the state say this is due to bad weather.

The president was billed to meet the state Governor, Bello Matawalle to discuss insecurity and also commiserate with the people of Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas who have lost loved ones to criminal gangs.

The president was earlier in Sokoto to commission a project and thereafter proceeded to Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.