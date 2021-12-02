President Buhari attends Expo 2020 in Dubai

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday departed the federal capital territory, Abuja to attend EXPO 2020 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build a better future for everyone”.

This is according to a release issued on Wednesday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina.

Mr Adesina said the Expo will provide another opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to highlight significant strides in the economy in the last six years as a basis for making the country an important destination for foreign direct investment.

The presidential spokesman added that apart from touring the Nigerian Pavilion at the Expo on Friday, Nigeria’s National Day, the president will also receive in audience prospective investors, as well as meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

On Saturday, President Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour at the special Trade and Investment Forum themed: ‘Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria’.

The activities are lined up to mark Nigeria’s presence at the gathering by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adesina added.