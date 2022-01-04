President Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as Economic Adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP).

The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Salami, 59, Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, is also the Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Ltd.

Salami, a 1989 doctorate degree Economics graduate of Queen Mary College, University of London, is a member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.

According to the statement, the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the president.