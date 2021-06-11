President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed announced Ilelah’s appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He said Mr Ilelah’s appointment was for five years tenure in the first instance.

The statement was signed and made available to newsmen by Mr Segun Adeyemi, the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.