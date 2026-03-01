The Presidency has dismissed a viral video on social media suggesting that a member of the kitchen staff within the Aso Rock Presidential Villa was arrested over an alleged plot to poison President Bola Tinubu. In a Sunday statement on X, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Informa...

The Presidency has dismissed a viral video on social media suggesting that a member of the kitchen staff within the Aso Rock Presidential Villa was arrested over an alleged plot to poison President Bola Tinubu.

In a Sunday statement on X, Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, denied the claims and shared the viral video in question to debunk its contents.

The video purportedly shows activity at the presidential villa, accompanied by a voiceover reporting the incident.

The voiceover further disclosed that the mastermind behind the attack was taken in for question as investigators began examining evidence and verifying claims connected to the alleged poisoning attempt.

It claimed, “Today we examine reports surrounding the shocking arrest of a presidential chef over an alleged plot to poison President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, an incident that has prompted swift intervention by a special police squad and triggered heightened security measures within the presidential environment.

“According to preliminary information from security sources, the arrest followed intelligence alerts suggesting suspicious activities connected to food preparation procedures within restricted areas linked to presidential operations.

“Authorities moved quickly after receiving credible reports that indicated a possible threat to the safety of the president, leading to a coordinated investigation involving specialised security personnel tasked with protecting national leadership.

The video further emphasised that the operation was carried out professionally and discreetly to avoid public panic while ensuring that all potential risks were neutralised.

“The suspect, identified as a member of kitchen staff attached to presidential services, was reportedly taken into custody for questioning as investigators began examining evidence and verifying claims connected to the alleged poisoning attempt.

“Security agencies have urged the public to remain calm, stressing that the investigation remains ongoing and that allegations do not automatically imply guilt until due process.”

However, Onanuga dismissed the report as baseless fake news saying, “No Aso Rock kitchen staff arrested. No Aso Rock kitchen staff attempted to poison President Tinubu. Please ignore this fake news being disseminated by this video.”

The office of the National Security Adviser nor the Department of States Security is yet to issue a statement to provide further details on the origin of the misleading video or potential motives behind its circulation.